Cardinals’ Week 12 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Chargers

In the Arizona Cardinals’ heartbreaking 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the offense was on the field for 66 snaps.

How as that playing time divided up?

Below, we look at the individual snap counts of every player who appeared in the game on offense and go over any takeaways from the numbers.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 66

Murray played every snap in the game, which is good.

Running back

James Conner, 64; Keaontay Ingram, 7; Corey Clement, 1

Conner played almost the entire game and then there were two running backs on the field for 6 snaps.

Wide receiver

Marqiuse Brown, 64; DeAndre Hopkins, 49; A.J. Green, 35; Robbie Anderson, 28; Andre Baccellia, 1

Brown was originally going to be on a snap count but played almost every snap. Hopkins’ playing time was limited because of his hamstring.

Tight end

Trey McBride, 52; Maxx Williams, 17; Stephen Anderson, 12

McBride is getting close to a Zach Ertz role. The Cardinals used more four-WR sets than in weeks past. Williams and Anderson each had a smattering of snaps.

Offensive line

Josh Jones, 66; Rashaad Coward, 66; Billy Price, 66; Max Garcia, 66; Kelvin Beachum, 66

The entire line played the entire game. What changed was the rotation at left guard. The previous two games, Coward rotated with Cody Ford different series.

It would appear that Coward has won the job.

