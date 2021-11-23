Cardinals’ Week 11 offensive snap counts and observations

The Arizona Cardinals were on the field a ton offensively on Sunday in their 23-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. In all, they had 83 offensive snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below we go through the snap counts for each individual player and position group and make any notable observations about them.

Quarterback

Colt McCoy, 83

McCoy took every snap in Seattle. The Cardinals did not use Chris Streveler in any package that game. Of course, Streveler is being released, so he won’t be taking any more snaps for the Cardinals moving forward.

Running backs

The Cardinals continue to make Conner the workhorse with just a smattering of Benjamin. The snaps add up to 86 between the two, so they were both on the field at the same time for three snaps.

Wide receiver

The one thing that stands out is how many snaps Wesley is getting. He plays DeAndre Hopkins’ position, so his playing time will all but disappear once he returns, but we see how, instead of shifting A.J. Green to the X and Christian Kirk to the Z, they are very comfortable with Wesley at the X and letting the other receivers play their usual roles.

And Wesley has been solid. He might be a nice surprise for the next couple of years.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 63; Darrell Daniels, 29; Demetrius Harris, 18

Daniels continues to play more than Harris, despite Harris being listed as the No. 2 tight end.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 83; Sean Harlow, 83; Rodney Hudson, 83; Kelvin Beachum, 83; Max Garcia, 72; Josh Jones, 16; Josh Miles, 1

Miles got one snap as a tackle eligible. Jones had five snaps as a tackle eligible and then gave Garcia a breather, who was coming back from an Achilles injury.

