Cardinals Week 11 offensive snap counts and observations

In their Thursday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals played 67 offensive snaps. How was the playing time divided up and what can we take away from the snap counts?

Below we go over the numbers for each position group and player.





Quarterback

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray, 67

Murray, despite suffering a mild shoulder injury, played every snap on Thursday. He didn't have to come out at all. He is not expected to miss any time with the injury, either.

Running back

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Edmonds, 36; Kenyan Drake, 33

Edmonds played just a little bit more than Drake but that was in part because of having to go with their passing attack later in the game and Edmonds is part of the nickel offense package. They were on the field at the same time on two plays.

Wide receiver

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins, 61; Christian Kirk, 61; Larry Fitzgerald, 55; Andy Isabella, 18

Kirk is getting more time now than Fitzgerald but is not getting targeted as often. Isabella's snap count stays roughly even each week as the fourth receiver.

Tight ends

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Maxx Williams, 38; Dan Arnold, 26; Evan Baylis, 6

The playing time stays roughly the same. Offensive lineman Josh Jones also played one snap as an eligible receiver.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

D.J. Humphries, 67; Justin Pugh, 67; J.R. Sweezy, 67; Kelvin Beachum, 67, Mason Cole, 67; Josh Jones, 1

We continue to see the offensive line stay healthy and Jones finds a small role every week as an extra blocker as a jumbo tight end. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and