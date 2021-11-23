Cardinals’ Week 11 defensive snap counts and observations

In their 23-13 over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals defense played only 49 snaps. The offense was on the field for 83 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Let’s look at the individual snap counts for each player and position group below and go over relevant observations.

Defensive line

This was a very nice load for the linemen. Allen continues to be the guy to play the most, filling the J.J. Watt role. He has been productive, too.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, 45; Chandler Jones, 44; Dennis Gardeck, 9; Devon Kennard, 8

Golden saw his usage go up, which is likely due to an apparent personnel change in their base defense.

In base, they have been using Isaiah Simmons on the edge and bringing in Tanner Vallejo at linebacker. Zaven Collins would play then but apparently has lost his playing time.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Hicks, 49; Isaiah Simmons, 49

They didn’t use anyone else. Rookie Zaven Collins didn’t get a single defensive snap, suggesting his spot in the defensive rotation has vanished.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy, 49; Marco Wilson, 47; Robert Alford, 29

Wilson came out for two plays to add another safety.

Safety

Budda Baker, 49; Jalen Thompson, 49; Deionte Thompson, 2

They went with three safeties on two plays.

