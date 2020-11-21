Cardinals Week 11 defensive snap counts and observations

In their 28-21 Thursday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals played 66 defensive snaps, only one less than the offensive total.

Below we go over the individual numbers and for each position group.





Defensive line

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Coley, 42; Angelo Blackson, 41; Josh Mauro, 30; Michael Dogbe, 24

These were the only linemen available to play. Blackson and Dogbe each had a sack.

Inside linebacker

. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Jordan Hicks, 66; Isaiah Simmons, 45; De'Vondre Campbell, 26

Simmons played a career high and was fantastic. Campbell started the game and played some, likely because of his calf injury. If he is healthy in Week 12, it will be interesting to see how they use both.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Haason Reddick, 66; Markus Golden, 52; Devon Kennard, 19; Dennis Gardeck, 8; Kylie Fitts, 4

Kennard saw very limited snaps for the second game in a row. It appears that Golden has taken that role. Reddick played every single snap for the second game in a row.

Cornerback

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Peterson, 66; Dre Kirkpatrick, 63; Byron Murphy, 39; Johnathan Joseph, 3

Murphy played less because the Cardinals played less nickel against the Seahawks. Many Cardinals fans wish Kirkpatrick had played one less snap and had avoided that awful unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Safety

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Budda Baker, 66; Jalen Thompson, 37; Chris Banjo, 29

The Cardinals turned to Banjo again in Thompson's absence after he reaggravated his ankle injury. Deionte Thompson was active but did not come in. We will see which guy plays against the Patriots in Thompson's place. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and