Cardinals Week 10 offensive snap counts and observations

In their 32-30 Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Arizona Cardinals had 73 offensive snaps. How was the playing time divided up and what does it mean? We look at the snap counts for each position group and player below.





Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 73

Murray didn't have to come out of the game. Chris Streveler did not come in for any plays.

Running back

Kenyan Drake, 38; Chase Edmonds, 36

Drake was expected to split time with Edmonds. It almost ended up being a perfect 50-50 split in snaps, although Drake did get more touches.

Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, 70; Larry Fitzgerald, 66; Christian Kirk, 54; Andy Isabella, 11

The receiver rotation over the last few games appears to be tightening. KeeSean Johnson is not dressing for games. Isabella's playing time was less than normal but not by much. As much as Kliff Kingsbury supposedly likes 10 personnel, they don't use it a ton.

Tight ends

Maxx Williams, 39; Dan Arnold, 35; Darrell Daniels, 14

Daniels, of course, left the game with an ankle injury. His playing time ended after that. Williams led the team in playing time at the position, although Arnold had one of his more productive games.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 73; Justin Pugh, 73; Mason Cole, 73; J.R. Sweezy, 73; Kelvin Beachum, 73; Josh Jones, 2

