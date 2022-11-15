Cardinals’ Week 10 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Rams

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the offense was on the field for 68 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Below, we go over the individual snap counts for each player, divided by position group. We will also give any observations we made from the playing time.

Quarterback

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy, 66; Trace McSorley, 2

McCoy was knocked out of the game briefly after a sack in the second half. McSorley finished the drive with two handoffs. McCoy returned on the next offensive possession.

Running back

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner, 65; Keaontay Ingram, 5; Eno Benjamin, 1

Conner played much more than normal. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was time to give him the starter’s playing time. Benjamin’s playing time came only for the Cardinals’ final play, a kneeldown to run out the clock. He was released on Monday.

Wide receiver

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rondale Moore, 66; DeAndre Hopkins, 64; A.J. Green, 30; Robbie Anderson, 8; Greg Dortch, 2

Moore played more than Hopkins. Green’s role increased again and he had two catches, both of which were critical. Anderson has not gotten involved enough yet.

Tight end

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Trey McBride, 62; Stephen Anderson, 25; Zach Ertz, 9

Ertz was lost for the game and for what appears to be the rest of the season after only nine snaps. That meant a ton of playing time for McBride and more than normal for Anderson.

The Cardinals will need to make a roster move at the position. Perhaps Maxx Williams will be promoted to the active roster.

Offensive line

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Josh Jones, 68; Billy Price, 68; Lecitus Smith, 68; Kelvin Beachum, 67; Rashaad Coward, 48; Cody Ford, 20; Sean Harlow, 3; Wyatt Davis, 1

The only snap Beachum didn’t play was the final play when they kneeled it to end the game. Coward and Ford alternated because Ford was sick all week and questionable to play.

Harlow’s snaps came as a tackle eligible.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire