Cardinals’ Week 10 defensive snap counts and observations vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 on Sunday in Week 10. The defense was on the field for 60 snaps.

How was that playing time divided up?

Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts for each player, groups by position, and give any observations we can make from the numbers.

List

Defensive line

J.J. Watt, 44; Zach Allen, 42; Leki Fotu, 20; Jonathan Ledbetter, 17; Trysten Hill, 15

Hill got his first action since joining the Cardinals. Allen and Watt continue to get most of the snaps.

Outside linebacker

Markus Golden, 47; Myjai Sanders, 21; Cameron Thomas, 20; Victor Dimukeje, 8; Dennis Gardeck, 6

Gardeck was given a small role in his return from his ankle injury. Dimukeje’s playing time has dropped.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, 60; Isaiah Simmons, 60; Ben Niemann, 41

Simmons saw action in every snap for the first time all season. Collins regularly has played every snap. Tanner Vallejo did not get any action on defense for the first time in weeks.

Cornerback

Marco Wilson, 60; Antonio Hamilton, 54; Travon Mullen, 25

Hamilton probably would have been on the field every snap but did exit a couple of times with an injury. He earned a game ball for his play.

Safety

Jalen Thompson, 60; Budda Baker, 48; Chris Banjo, 12

Baker was not expected to play originally with an ankle injury. He normally plays every snap. The Cardinals gave him a few plays off and got Banjo in the game.

