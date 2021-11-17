Cardinals’ Week 10 defensive snap counts and observations

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 34-10 Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the defense was on the field for 75 snaps. Only two players were on the field for every snap of the game.

How was the playing time split up?

Let’s take a look at the snap counts for every defensive player and positon group, as well as go over what we can take away from the numbers.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Defensive linemen

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Allen continues to be the workhorse. He plays the J.J. Watt role, while the rest rotate fairly consistently.

Outside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The numbers are low here because they do not account for when Isaiah Simmons plays as an outside linebacker off the edge, which he does fairly often in base sets.

Inside linebackers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Hicks, 75; Isaiah Simmons, 75; Tanner Vallejo, 26; Zaven Collins, 23; Joe Walker, 1

Hicks and Simmons keep playing every snap, although Simmons moves to multiple positions. Vallejo continues to get playing time over Collins, although Vallejo got hurt and Collins played more in his spot.

Walker came for a goalline defense.

Cornerbacks

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Byron Murphy, 72; Marco Wilson, 65; Robert Alford, 27

This is about what you would expect to see. You can tell that the Cardinals were not in a base defense a lot. That’s why Alford’s snaps are low.

Safety

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Budda Baker, 71; Jalen Thompson, 64; Deionte Thompson, 2

It would appear that DT got the last couple of snaps in the game to spell Baker.

1

1