Cardinals Week 10 defensive snap counts and observations

In their 32-30 over the Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals played 73 defensive snaps, which happens to be the exact same number of snaps as the offense. How was the playing time divided up and what does it mean?

We go over each position group and player below.





Defensive line

Angelo Blackson, 43; Josh Mauro, 37; Trevon Coley, 33; Corey Peters, 17

The Cardinals lost Peters in the game to a knee injury. It didn't look good. That meant the other three guys had to play all the snaps. Luckily, the Bills mostly had three or more receivers on the field, meaning the Cardinals only needed two defensive linemen in the game for most snaps.

Inside linebackers

Jordan Hicks, 73; De'Vondre, 39; Isaiah Simmons, 32; Tanner Vallejo, 2

Simmons played 32 snaps for the second game in a row. He came in to replace Campbell after his calf injury. Vallejo replaced Campbell in the Cardinals' 6-linebacker formations.

Outside linebacker

Haason Reddick, 73; Markus Golden, 57; Devon Kennard, 11; Kylie Fitts, 8; Dennis Gardeck, 8

Kennard appears to have lost snaps to Golden. That will be interesting to watch the rest of the season. Gardeck and Fitts came in for the team's 6-linebacker sets.

Cornerback

Patrick Peterson, 73; Byron Murphy, 66; Dre Kirkpatrick, 63; Jonathan Joseph, 22

Joseph played plenty in his first action with the team. Murphy's snap count shows the Cardinals played in at least nickel almost the entire game.

Safety

Budda Baker, 73; Jalen Thompson, 73

There isn't much to say here. They played every snap. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and