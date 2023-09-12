Cardinals Week 1 offensive snap counts, observations vs. Commanders

In the Arizona Cardinals’ 20-16 Week 1 loss on the road to the Washington Commanders, the offense was on the field for 62 snaps, according to the league stat sheet.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below are the individual snap count for every player who came into the game on offense, separated by position group.

Quarterback

Josh Dobbs, 62

Dobbs was on the field for every play but did not take every snap as there were a couple of times he lined up out wide for a direct snap to another player.

Running back

Conner is expected to be the main guy. We will see if he can keep up this usage.

Wide receiver

Wilson, the rookie, played more than any other receiver. They stayed pretty straight with the playing rotation. Greg Dortch didn’t see any offensive playing time.

Tight end

Ertz, playing in his first game since tearing his ACL last season, also was the most-targeted player on the Cardinals.

Offensive line

The starters never left the game and no other lineman was used on offense.

