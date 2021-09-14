Cardinals Week 1 offensive snap counts and takeaways

The snap counts for the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans are out. They played 69 offensive snaps and three players were on the field for every snap.

How was the playing time divided up and what do we learn from it?

Below you can find the snap counts for each player in each position groups and takeaways for the numbers.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, 69

Murray played every snap, which is what we would expect. With Colt McCoy the only other quarterback active on Sunday, there isn't anything cute they would do that would take him off the field.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, 40; James Conner, 34

The split was pretty close and the usage was identical. Both had 16 touches. Based on these numbers, they were on the field together for five snaps.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, 61; A.J. Green, 55; Christian Kirk, 39; Rondale Moore, 20

This is how we would expect. Hopkins barely comes out of the game. The other guys got playing time based on where we consider them on the depth chart.

Tight end

Maxx Williams, 55; Demetrius Harris, 23; Darrell Daniels, 15; J.J. Watt, 1; Leki Fotu, 1

Neither Watt nor Fotu are tight ends but came in for what Kliff Kingsbury calls the "Megawatt" package as extra blockers, although they are eligible receivers.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 69; Rodney Hudson, 69; Justin Pugh, 66; Josh Jones, 56; Kelvin Beachum, 41; Justin Murray, 32; Brian Winters, 13

Beachum would have joined Humphries and Hudson playing every snap but he suffered a rib injury. As we saw last year and in 2019, the Cardinals make sure to get reserve linemen they believe are capable of starting in the game for a few snaps. Jones started at right guard but came out for Winters to play his 13 snaps. Murray replaced Beachum at right tackle but also got three snaps at left guard to get some work, and he likely would have had a few more snaps there had Beachum not gotten hurt.

