Cardinals’ Week 1 offensive snap counts, observations

The Arizona Cardinals, in their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, played 65 total offensive snaps.

Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts for each player in each position group and any observations that we can make.

Quarterback

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray, 57; Trace McSorley, 8

Murray came out of the game in the final drive. Let’s be clear, it was not like the playoff game. The Chiefs had pulled their starters on the previous drive.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

James Conner, 47; Eno Benjamin, 22

Darrel Williams didn’t get any snaps on offense, which makes it clear who is the No. 2 running back right now. The Cardinals had four snaps with both on the field.

Wide receiver

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Marquise Brown, 62; Greg Dortch, 59; A.J. Green, 48; Andy Isabella, 21; Andre Baccellia, 8

Brown got the most snaps and Green had fewer than Dortch, suggesting a prominent role for Rondale Moore when he returns.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 39; Maxx Williams, 10; Stephen Anderson, 9

The Cardinals ended up playing a lot more 10 personnel than most thought would happen, but that was partly because Ertz was on a limited snap count.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, 65; Sean Harlow, 65; Rodney Hudson, 57; Will Hernandez, 57; Kelvin Beachum, 57; Lecitus Smith, 8; Max Garcia, 8; Josh Jones, 8

No one got hurt. The three guys came in to finish the game when McSorley came in.

