Cardinals’ Week 1 depth chart reveals some surprises

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in Week 1 and they released their first depth chart of the season.

Since they did not have a true depth chart in the preseason, this is the first look we have at what roles players could have.

It has a few surprises.

Check out the depth chart below and any observations and takeaways that there are.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

There is nothing surprising here, although we might see a roster move by the end of the week. McCoy appears to still be banged up and the Cardinals brought in Jarrett Guarantano for a visit on Tuesday. Trace McSorley might get elevated to back up Murray on Sunday.

Running back

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

James Conner

Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

Jonathan Ward

Keaontay Ingram

The Cardinals did not put Benjamin or Williams over the other. They are co-No. 2 backs.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

Rondale Moore

Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Slot receiver

Marquise Brown

Greg Dortch

Hello, hello! Moore is at the ‘X’ where DeAndre Hopkins normally would play. We will have to see how they end up being used, but Moore and Brown might both see time in the slot and outside.

Green has no real backup and Isabella will be the backup ‘X’.

Tight end

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

There is nothing surprising here.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left tackle

D.J. Humphries

Josh Jones

Left guard

Justin Pugh

Cody Ford

Center

Rodney Hudson

Sean Harlow

Lecitus Smith

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Cody Ford

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

It would appear that Smith will be inactive for games. Everyone else’s role is what has been expected.

Defensive line

Defensive end

J.J. Watt

Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle

Rashard Lawrence

Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Jonathan Lebetter

This all is as expected.

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Nick Vigil

Ben Niemann

MO/Star

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

The surprise of this group his how much Turner has progressed, earning a tie at No. 2 with Vallejo, a player the coaches trust a lot.

With Simmons set to play a variety of roles, it will likely be a lot of Collins and Vigil.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Strong side

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Cameron Thomas

Weak side

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Myjai Sanders

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

One side

Byron Murphy

Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Other side

Marco Wilson

Christian Matthew

Javelin Guidry

Nothing here is a surprise.

Safety

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Strong safety

Budda Baker

Free safety

Jalen Thompson

Deionte Thompson

There isn’t much to be done here with only three on the roster.

Specialists

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter

Andy Lee

Long snapper

Aaron Brewer

Holder

Andy Lee

Kick returner

Eno Benjamin

Jonathan Ward

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Rondale Moore

This is also nothing surprising, although we will need to watch to see who actually returns punts and kicks. The Cardinals have often listed one player as the top returner, only to use another.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire