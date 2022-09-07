Cardinals’ Week 1 depth chart reveals some surprises
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in Week 1 and they released their first depth chart of the season.
Since they did not have a true depth chart in the preseason, this is the first look we have at what roles players could have.
It has a few surprises.
Check out the depth chart below and any observations and takeaways that there are.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Colt McCoy
There is nothing surprising here, although we might see a roster move by the end of the week. McCoy appears to still be banged up and the Cardinals brought in Jarrett Guarantano for a visit on Tuesday. Trace McSorley might get elevated to back up Murray on Sunday.
Running back
James Conner
Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams
Jonathan Ward
Keaontay Ingram
The Cardinals did not put Benjamin or Williams over the other. They are co-No. 2 backs.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
Rondale Moore
Andy Isabella
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Slot receiver
Marquise Brown
Greg Dortch
Hello, hello! Moore is at the ‘X’ where DeAndre Hopkins normally would play. We will have to see how they end up being used, but Moore and Brown might both see time in the slot and outside.
Green has no real backup and Isabella will be the backup ‘X’.
Tight end
Zach Ertz
Maxx Williams
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
There is nothing surprising here.
Offensive line
Left tackle
D.J. Humphries
Josh Jones
Left guard
Justin Pugh
Cody Ford
Center
Rodney Hudson
Sean Harlow
Lecitus Smith
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Cody Ford
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
It would appear that Smith will be inactive for games. Everyone else’s role is what has been expected.
Defensive line
Defensive end
J.J. Watt
Michael Dogbe
Nose tackle
Rashard Lawrence
Leki Fotu
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Jonathan Lebetter
This all is as expected.
Inside linebacker
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Nick Vigil
Ben Niemann
MO/Star
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
The surprise of this group his how much Turner has progressed, earning a tie at No. 2 with Vallejo, a player the coaches trust a lot.
With Simmons set to play a variety of roles, it will likely be a lot of Collins and Vigil.
Outside linebacker
Strong side
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Cameron Thomas
Weak side
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Myjai Sanders
Cornerback
One side
Byron Murphy
Trayvon Mullen Jr.
Other side
Marco Wilson
Christian Matthew
Javelin Guidry
Nothing here is a surprise.
Safety
Strong safety
Budda Baker
Free safety
Jalen Thompson
Deionte Thompson
There isn’t much to be done here with only three on the roster.
Specialists
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter
Andy Lee
Long snapper
Aaron Brewer
Holder
Andy Lee
Kick returner
Eno Benjamin
Jonathan Ward
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Rondale Moore
This is also nothing surprising, although we will need to watch to see who actually returns punts and kicks. The Cardinals have often listed one player as the top returner, only to use another.