Cardinals’ Week 1 depth chart reveals some surprises

Jess Root
·3 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in Week 1 and they released their first depth chart of the season.

Since they did not have a true depth chart in the preseason, this is the first look we have at what roles players could have.

It has a few surprises.

Check out the depth chart below and any observations and takeaways that there are.

Quarterback

  • Kyler Murray

  • Colt McCoy

There is nothing surprising here, although we might see a roster move by the end of the week. McCoy appears to still be banged up and the Cardinals brought in Jarrett Guarantano for a visit on Tuesday. Trace McSorley might get elevated to back up Murray on Sunday.

Running back

  • James Conner

  • Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Keaontay Ingram

The Cardinals did not put Benjamin or Williams over the other. They are co-No. 2 backs.

Wide receiver

‘X’ receiver

  • Rondale Moore

  • Andy Isabella

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

Slot receiver

  • Marquise Brown

  • Greg Dortch

Hello, hello! Moore is at the ‘X’ where DeAndre Hopkins normally would play. We will have to see how they end up being used, but Moore and Brown might both see time in the slot and outside.

Green has no real backup and Isabella will be the backup ‘X’.

Tight end

  • Zach Ertz

  • Maxx Williams

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

There is nothing surprising here.

Offensive line

Left tackle

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Josh Jones

Left guard

  • Justin Pugh

  • Cody Ford

Center

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Sean Harlow

  • Lecitus Smith

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Cody Ford

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

It would appear that Smith will be inactive for games. Everyone else’s role is what has been expected.

Defensive line

Defensive end

  • J.J. Watt

  • Michael Dogbe

Nose tackle

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

  • Zach Allen

  • Jonathan Lebetter

This all is as expected.

Inside linebacker

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Nick Vigil

  • Ben Niemann

MO/Star

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

The surprise of this group his how much Turner has progressed, earning a tie at No. 2 with Vallejo, a player the coaches trust a lot.

With Simmons set to play a variety of roles, it will likely be a lot of Collins and Vigil.

Outside linebacker

Strong side

  • Markus Golden

  • Devon Kennard

  • Cameron Thomas

Weak side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Myjai Sanders

Cornerback

One side

  • Byron Murphy

  • Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Christian Matthew

  • Javelin Guidry

Nothing here is a surprise.

Safety

Strong safety

  • Budda Baker

Free safety

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Deionte Thompson

There isn’t much to be done here with only three on the roster.

Specialists

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter

  • Andy Lee

Long snapper

  • Aaron Brewer

Holder

  • Andy Lee

Kick returner

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Jonathan Ward

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Rondale Moore

This is also nothing surprising, although we will need to watch to see who actually returns punts and kicks. The Cardinals have often listed one player as the top returner, only to use another.

