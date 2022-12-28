Cardinals waive Wyatt Davis

The Cardinals waived offensive lineman Watt Davis on Tuesday.

He joined the Cardinals Nov. 9 when they claimed him off waivers a day after the Saints waived him.

Davis played one snap in Week 10 against the Rams in his only action with the team. He played two snaps for the Saints in Week 5 in his only other action of the season.

Davis joined the Saints off the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 8.

The Cardinals did not announce a corresponding move.

