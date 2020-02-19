Cardinals waive tackle William Sweet
The Arizona Cardinals waived offensive tackle William Sweet on Tuesday.
Sweet signed with the Cardinals last year after going undrafted out of the University of North Carolina. Sweet appeared in three preseason games for Arizona last season before being waived with an injury designation at the end of training camp.
After clearing waivers, Sweet reverted to the Cardinals’ injured reserve list.
Sweet played in 26 career games at North Carolina and made 10 starts as a senior.
