Cardinals waive Malachi Dupre

Wide receiver Malachi Dupre was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday to make way for the addition of defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

Dupre appeared in one game for the Cardinals last December and played five offensive snaps for the team. A seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017, Dupre has bounced between five rosters in two years with the single game for Arizona being the only regular season action of his career.

After spending the 2017 preseason with Green Bay, Dupre signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad and spent the rest of the year with the team. He was released by Buffalo during final cuts last year and bounced from the practice squads of the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks before landing with the Cardinals in December. He was elevated to the active roster for the final game of the season and played against Seattle in his only game action.