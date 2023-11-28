Cardinals waive Keaontay Ingram, Ben Stille

The Cardinals dropped a pair of players from their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive lineman Ben Stille were both placed on waivers. The Cardinals also released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from their practice squad, so they have two open spots on the active roster.

Ingram became the odd man out in the offensive backfield with James Conner and Emari Demercado both back to health and Michael Carter joining the team as a waiver claim. He had 74 yards on 35 carries this season and 134 yards on 62 attempts over his entire run with the Cardinals.

Stille had eight tackles and a sack in four appearances for Arizona.