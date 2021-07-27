Cardinals waive DL Ryan Bee, place S Shawn Williams on NFI

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves Tuesday after players reported for training camp. It leaves them with one vacancy on the roster.

They waived defensive lineman Ryan Bee and they placed safety Shawn Williams on the non-football injury list.

Bee was signed in April before the draft. According to the NFL transaction report Tuesday afternoon, he was waived with an injury designation.

Williams signed this offseason as a free agent after eight years with the Cincinnati Bengals. What injury he has is not known, nor the severity. However, he will continue to count against the offseason roster. There will not be a roster replacement for him.

Bee’s release, though, gives the Cardinals a roster spot.

They signed two players Monday — cornerback Daryl Worley and center Marcus Henry — after a tryout.

A third player, cornerback Alexander Myres, who played one game for the Detroit Lions last season, also worked out for Arizona Monday.

