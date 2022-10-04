Wide receiver Andy Isabella‘s time with the Cardinals has come to an end.

The team announced that they have waived Isabella on Tuesday. They filled his roster spot by signing offensive lineman Billy Price off of the Raiders practice squad.

Isabella was a second-round pick in 2019, but never really made an impact for the team. He had 30 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 30 games over his first two seasons, but was inactive for much of last season and caught just one pass for 13 yards in eight games. He had two catches for 21 yards in three games this season.

Price entered the league as a Bengals first-round pick in 2018 and started 19 games over three seasons with the team. He was traded to the Giants last year and started 15 games for the NFC East club.

The Cardinals also confirmed the signing of kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.

Cardinals waive Andy Isabella, sign Billy Price originally appeared on Pro Football Talk