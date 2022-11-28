The Cardinals announced they waived wide receiver Andre Baccellia on Monday.

Baccellia has bounced between the practice squad and active roster all season, so he likely heads back to the team’s practice squad if he clears waivers.

He played one offensive snap and three on special teams in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and made one catch for 7 yards.

In six games this season, Baccellia has played 72 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams. He has five catches for 32 yards.

The Cardinals got Hollywood Brown back in the lineup Sunday, but they were missing wideouts Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore.

Cardinals waive Andre Baccellia originally appeared on Pro Football Talk