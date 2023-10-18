Cardinals vs. Seahawks preview Week 7
Here's everything you need to know when the Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks Week 7 of the NFL season.
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
The Seahawks' safety issued an apology an apology to the independent concussion doctor on Wednesday afternoon.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."
One of the best matchups of the NFL season happens Sunday night.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
The No. 1 pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
