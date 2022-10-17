Cardinals vs. Seahawks highlights Week 6
Watch highlights from the Week 6 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.
In for the injured Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III impressed in his first NFL start Week 6.
The Cardinals lost to the Seahawks 19-9. What did we learn in the loss?
