Cardinals vs. Reds Highlights

Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
Ionescu broke Diana Taurasi's 17-year record from behind the arc.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
A late comeback wasn't enough for the U.S. to advance to the FIBA World Cup final.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
Early in the season opener, Dan Campbell made a big gamble.
The Saints said the former Pro Bowl TE was suffering a seizure during the incident in question.
One bettor is very confident in the Chiefs this season.