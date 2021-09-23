Cardinals vs. Jaguars injury report: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. among full participants

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two players who weren’t able to practice Wednesday in center Brandon Linder (back) and rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness). The seven others who joined them on the injury report were either limited or full participants.

The report’s two full participants were pass-rusher Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder). Of the two, Shenault is a new addition to the injury report after banging his shoulder up in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, while McCray, who was inactive against Denver, was on last week’s report.

Guard A.J. Cann (hamstring), cornerback CJ Henderson (groin), and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) were the new additions to the injury report who were limited. Henderson and Cann particularly were two players who were expected to be on the report after exiting Sunday’s game early.

Lastly, cornerback Tre Herndon (knee) and pass-rusher Jordan Smith (knee) remained limited participants as they were last week. Coach Urban Meyer told the media that Herndon has a chance to return this week as he’s been dealing with an MCL sprain he sustained in the Jags’ first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.