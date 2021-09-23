Cardinals vs. Jaguars: 4 things to know about Week 3’s game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tough one this week as they take on the Arizona Cardinals for their second consecutive home game at TIAA Bank Field. In fact, the argument could be made that no team is hotter than their Week 3 foes, who stand in the way of the team going 0-3.

The Cardinals will make a trip to North Florida with a 2-0 record and an offense that has yet to be stopped under quarterback Kyler Murray. As a result, the Jags have been deemed home underdogs by Vegas, and many believe they are headed into a game that will be extremely challenging.

Here are some other things to know heading into Sunday’s game as the Cardiac Cats try and get their first win:

The Cardinals lead this series 3-2

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates a rushing touchdown with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Detroit Lions during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags and Cards have only played each other five times, so this is an uncommon match fans rarely get to see. However, the Cardinals have won three of those five games (including the most recent meeting) and will enter this one with history by their sides. The last time both teams played each other was in 2017, which was the only year in recent history where the Jags went to the playoffs. Despite having a fearsome defense back then, Jacksonville came up short in a nail-biter that resulted in their former first-round pick, Blaine Gabbert, leading Arizona to a 27-24 win. The Jags also haven't been all that great against the Cardinals at home and have a 1-2 record against them at TIAA Bank Field. That luck is unlikely to change Sunday as this Cardinals team may be the most talented group they've seen step into TIAA Bank Field with stars like Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chandler Jones on the roster currently.

The Cardinals' passing game is currently a top-3 unit

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) celebrates after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

There are only two teams in the NFL with higher passing yard figures than the Cardinals (651) — and that's the Las Vegas Raiders, who have passed for 782 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have passed for 667 yards. Simply put, that's a figure that shouldn't excite Jags fans when considering how the defense has played. The Jags' defense will enter this week after allowing Teddy Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor to throw for 328 and 291 yards, respectively, on them. That said, it's hard to imagine that trend will stop with an elite passing offense (at least they are now) coming into town. In terms of net yards allowed in the passing game, the Jags are 29th with a 423.5 average, according to ESPN. A big reason for that is because the Jags don't have an elite pass rusher, and the secondary is struggling. Simply put, those are two issues that don't bode well for a defensive staff set to take on Murray, Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, and A.J. Green.

The Cards' defense leaves room for a potential shootout, though

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55) celebrates a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021.

Cardinals Vs Vikings

When looking at the Cardinals' defense on paper, several names stand out like Chandler Jones, JJ Watt, Isaiah Simmons, and Budda Baker. However, despite the freakish athleticism there, they didn't look all that great against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins registered three touchdown passes against them and also had a 122.4 quarterback rating. As for their rushing defense, it didn't look all that great, either, after a dominant Week 1, and the unit allowed Dalvin Cook to rush for 131 yards on 22 carries, good for a 5.95 average. All of that said, the Jags may be confident that they can have success against the Cards' defense through the rush or the air. Personally, I think the preferred method should be on the ground as the team has to do better with lowering Trevor Lawrence's drop-back rate. He struggled Week 1 after registering 51 passes but regressed even more in terms of completion rate Week 2 after dropping back for 33 passes. Clearly, the Jags needs to go to its most consistent offensive player from 2020 — and that's Robinson. He should have no less than 20 carries by the end of Sunday's game, and if he does, the Jags can keep Arizona's defense off balance and have success through the air, too.

The battle of 2 collegiate masterminds -- at least offensively

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on before play against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's game will feature two coaches who were considered offensive masterminds in college in head coaches Urban Meyer and Kliff Kingsbury. Of course, with a 35–40 record as Texas Tech's head coach, Kingsbury was nowhere close to being the success story Meyer was as a college coach, but he was still respected for the offense's he put on the field. Although it hasn't been a perfect run for Kingsbury in the NFL, he's made gradual progress, registering records of 5-10 and 8-8, respectively, in his first two years. Now, he's managed to start his third season off 2-0 and has built a foundation that the Jags should strive for under Meyer. When looking at their similar backgrounds, nothing would be more exciting than watching an offensive shootout similar to what may have happened if they met in college. It would also give a concerned fanbase a lot to look forward to heading into the Jags' only primetime game of the season.

