Cardinals vs. Jaguars 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, how to watch online

While 15 games remain for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team needs to get going soon after losing their first two games to the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. However, that will be easier said than done with the red-hot Arizona Cardinals coming into town Sunday.

The Cardinals have been playing at a high level with quarterback Kyler Murray and their No. 3 ranked passing attack leading the way in terms of total yards. With a struggling Jags passing defense (No. 27) on the other side, and one who could be without some starters, the Jags are now 7.5-point underdogs per Tipico Sportsbook.

However, the Jags’ defense isn’t the only unit that needs to play better come Sunday. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags’ offense will need to step up, too, after putting up just seven points last week against Denver. Simply put, they will need to build on the opening drive they had as they marched down the field for a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. and also get James Robinson more touches.

In two weeks, the second-year rusher has only accumulated 16 carries, which pretty much explains the struggles of Lawrence. For a player who was named a top-100 player by his peers, that’s simply something the Jags will need to change if they have any chance of upsetting the 2-0 Cardinals.

For those who want to tune in to the action and see if the Jags can pull off a shocker, here is all the info needed to tune in.

When: Sunday, Sep. 26 at 1 p.m. EDT

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Watch: CBS 47 (locally)

Listen: WJXL AM 1010 / FM 92.5 (locally), Sirius XM Radio (feed channel 228 for Jags, 385 for Cardinals)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)