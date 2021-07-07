Cardinals vs. Giants Highlights
The St. Louis Cardinals arrived in San Francisco having just dropped three of four to the Rockies at Coors Field in frustrating fashion. Holding off the Giants in two close games now has the Cardinals believing they're right back on track as the All-Star break nears. Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright's fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, and St. Louis beat San Francisco 6-5 on Tuesday night.
