Cardinals vs. Giants Highlights

Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
Dave Stewart says the Dodgers should have taken action against Trevor Bauer and will not attend a celebration of the team's 1981 World Series title.
Giancarlo Stanton being a literal one-dimensional player has had a tremendous trickle-down effect.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Israel's national team broke out in 2017 and will continue an impressive international run with its first Olympic appearance this summer.
Best of luck to him. #GoBlue
Just how impressive is Marco Luciano's power. Let's break it down.
The Yankees' issues were on fully display in a Subway Series loss to the Mets.
Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
Wisconsin lost out on another 2022 recruit yesterday, that after being included in his top 6 back in May
Dave Dombrowski has a reputation as the guy who sold out for a World Series, but the former Red Sox executive may have left the team in better shape than we thought, writes our John Tomase.
The beautiful mystery continues. With three weeks until training camps open and the question of whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will show up in Green Bay still not resolved with any degree of clarity, Rodgers addressed his offseason experience on Monday — without addressing his short-term football future. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to [more]
The Yankees optioned Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said.
The Red Sox' strong first half paid off, as J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes landed on the 2021 MLB All-Star Game roster in addition to starters Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
NBC Sports' Chris Simms has a theory about why the #Chiefs signed Jarran Reed and why more NFL defenses will be going "big" in the future.
What an exception top end of the recruiting class for 2021. Is it possible that Ryan Day is a better recruiter than Urban Meyer?