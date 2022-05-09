Cardinals vs. Giants Highlights
Mike Yastrzemski's homer lifts Giants to 4-3 win
Brad Miller cranks a two-run home run deep to center field to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead in the 7th inning
Nolan Arenado lines an RBI to right field, scoring Tommy Edman, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning
The Cardinals think that McBride, their second-round pick this year, is a complete tight end, able to catch the ball and knock guys off the line.
LaMonte Wade Jr. launches a two-run homer to center field to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Shohei Ohtani ties the score on a two-run double with two outs in the ninth before Anthony Rendon hits a run-scoring single in the Angels' 5-4 win.
Gleyber Torres walks it off in Game 1 of the Yankees' doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.