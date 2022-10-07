Cardinals vs. Eagles ultimate Week 5 preview

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Arizona this weekend to take on an Arizona Cardinals team that may have finally found some offensive rhythm last week.

It was a dreadful first half for the Cards, but they looked like a completely different group in the second half, dominating the Panthers as they should have from the start.

The Eagles rallied in the rain for a 29-21 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars despite falling behind 14-0. Philadelphia’s defense completely shut down the Jaguars’ offense after their hot start, allowing just one touchdown the rest of the way.

What can we expect in this game between the Cardinals and Eagles? Let’s dive into it below.

Arizona's offense vs. Philadelphia's defense

If the Cardinals are going to even keep this game close, they cannot afford to start off the way they have the past two weeks. This offense was a complete non-factor in the first half last week and was “sleepwalking,” as quarterback Kyler Murray described.

If they can find some rhythm as they did in the second half, things might get interesting. For all the criticism he’s received, head coach Kliff Kingsbury made some nice second-half adjustments in Carolina last week.

The Cards switched formations and began to establish a running attack, behind their three effective backs and the legs of Kyler Murray. Carolina’s defense is actually quite good, so this does deserve some attention.

The Cardinals are going to be getting some receiver help in this game, with Antoine Wesley and A.J. Green possibly set to return to the lineup. This gives the Cardinals some size, which should be helpful in the red zone.

The offense is going to have to win in the intermediate passing attack, as well as behind the legs of Murray. The Eagles have an elite cornerback duo in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, so the 47 pass attempts gameplan from Week 3 isn’t going to work.

There could be a mismatch in the middle of the field in Murray’s legs against the Eagles’ linebacking corps. It’s definitely the weakest part of the defense, which could open up lanes for Zach Ertz to find soft spots as well.

Overall, the offense must play four full quarters to have a shot in this one.

Philadelphia's offense vs. Arizona's defense

The Eagles are one of the most exciting teams in the league behind MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. This offense is lethal and can beat you in many ways.

The obvious part is the legs of Hurts, but a quiet development is the rushing attack of Miles Sanders. He had a monster game against Jacksonville last week with 137 yards and two touchdowns.

When the Eagles aren’t tearing defenses up on the ground, they are doing so through the air to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. That’ll be a tough test for the likes of Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson, both of which have improved from last season.

Containing the Eagles’ rushing attack is how they can set the team up for an upset victory. If their run game gets going, it’ll make it nearly impossible to stop them given their plethora of other receiving options.

Slow down the run game, however, and the Cardinals may be able to find success forcing the Eagles to play a drop-back passing game. Brown and Smith are a talented duo, but so are Murphy and Wilson. Murphy, in particular, has been a shutdown corner against three of the league’s top receivers in Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and D.J. Moore.

The defense can have success against the Eagles, but it will require the Cardinals to play complementary football and do their share for four full quarters.

Injuries

Cardinals

WR Marquise Brown (foot)

C Rodney Hudson (knee)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

K Matt Prater (hip)

G Justin Pugh (elbow)

TE Maxx Williams (knee)

ILB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

WR A.J. Green (knee)

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

Eagles

K Jake Elliot (ankle)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

T Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

