Cardinals vs. Dodgers Highlights
Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals take on Mookie Betts and the Dodgers on March 30, 2024
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
In just about every betting market, the Dodgers are a factor.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
The Dodgers are loaded in all facets of the game, which means there's plenty of star power to consider for your fantasy baseball draft.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Franco has been away from the Rays since mid-August after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.