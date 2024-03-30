Cardinals vs. Dodgers Highlights
Nolan Gorman and the Cardinals take on Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers on March 29, 2024
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Zach Edey feasted and had plenty of help from a lethal Purdue halfcourt offense.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
With just over two weeks left in the regular season, our NBA writers break down the most intriguing playoff races to watch and make predictions for the stretch run.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
The quarterback position is always a hallmark of the NFL Draft, and 2024 is no different. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon runs down what every team should do.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
With 26 of 30 teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
Louisville won a combined 12 games over the past two seasons. Charleston has been to the NCAA tournament twice in that same span.