Cardinals vs. Chargers Week 12 expert picks and predictions

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers play one another Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 4-7 and feels like a team in disarray. The Chargers are 5-5 and in the AFC playoff hunt, but they are a puzzling team.

Who will be the victors Sunday?

Below we have our expert picks and predictions from the Cards Wire staff and also from AZCentral Sports.

Jess Root, Cards Wire

Cardinals 24, Chargers 20

The Cardinals are struggling but get Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown back. What’s more important is the impact that Murray’s return will have for the run game. The Chargers are awful at stopping the run. They also are terrible at running it.

The Chargers have only reached 100 rushing yards as a team in two games this season. The Cardinals are 4-0 when opponents fail to rush for 100 yards and 0-7 when they do rush for 100 or more yards.

The Cardinals will come away with a win entering the bye.

Alex Sutton, Cards Wire

Chargers 27, Cardinals 23

While the Cardinals should be improved offensively with the return of Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown, the Chargers still have legitimate playoff hopes in this must-win game for them.

The Cardinals defense was horrible last week and now have to try and turn things around against Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler. They’ll be better, but the Chargers should pull off a close one. The cries for change amongst Cardinals fans will be growing louder this Monday.

Kent Somers, AZCentral Sports

Chargers win

I don’t know how you pick the Cardinals in a game. The Chargers are in the playoff hunt. They have their quarterback healthy. They are not in disarray as the Cardinals are. They haven’t had a coach fired on the eve of a game. You’ve got to go with the Chargers.

Bob McManaman, AZCentral Sports

Chargers win

The Chargers are going to win and we will see by how badly the Cardinals lose.

