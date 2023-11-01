Cardinals vs. Browns preview Week 9
Here's everything you need to know when the Arizona Cardinals plays the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Charles McDonald's first 2024 NFL mock draft has the two quarterbacks everyone expects at the top. But in what order?
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
Watson took exception to the suggestion that he doesn't want to play for Cleveland. But his lingering injury is fueling speculation.
The Browns will turn to P.J. Walker to start at quarterback.
Myles Garrett is officially a minority owner of the Cavaliers ahead of their season opener Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The Browns are playing historically good defense through five games, with the previously unstoppable 49ers the latest to struggle against them. And when Deshaun Watson returns, they can't keep winning in spite of the offense.
Officials didn't have a great day Sunday in Cleveland.
Conner injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
