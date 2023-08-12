Broncos lead Cardinals 10-0 at halftime
The Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 preseason began Friday at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos. What happened in the game?
Live updates throughout the game happen below.
Starting offense
The Cardinals opened on offense, winning the coin toss.
Greg Dortch was the kick returner.
On offense, here were the starters:
QB Colt McCoy
WR Zach Pascal
WR Michael Wilson
TE Geoff Swaim
RT Paris Johnson
First offensive series efficient
The Cardinals punted on their first offensive possession but converted twice on third down. Colt McCoy scrambled for s first down and rookie Michael Wilson caught a third-down pass.
Defense forces a three-and-out
The defense got off the field quickly on their first series. They forced a three-and-out, as L.J. Collier batted down a third-down pass.
Starting defense
Defensive line: Jonathan Ledbetter, Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier
Outside linebacker: Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins
Inside linebacker: Josh Woods, Krys Barnes
Cornerback: Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew
Safety: Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons
Clayton Tune enters game
The rookie quarterback came in for McCoy after one series.
McCoy went 4-for-4 passing for 17 yards. He also rushed for five yards.
Tune picked off
Read it the whole way. 👐@EBassey21 | 📺: 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/FCUHDSsxd8
On his fourth pass attempt, Tune threw the ball to Rondale Moore, who slipped as he turned around.
Essing Bassey picked off the pass and returned it 31 yards.
Cardinals force stop
After the Broncos pick up a first down, Dennis Gardeck gets a sack and the defense forces a 47-yard field goal that the Broncos miss.
Another missed FG
Elliott Fry missed a 47-yard kick after the defense picked off Tune.
On the Broncos’ second possession, he missed a 50-yard kick wide right.
The Cardinals’ defense still throwing a shutout.
Cardinals miss FG
After the Cardinals move into field goal range, the drive stalls and Matt Prater comes in for a 53-yard field goal. The kick misses badly wide left.
Nolan Cooney was the holder on the attempt.
Broncos 7, Cardinals 0
After the missed kick by Prater, the Broncos went 57 yards on six plays. Russell Wilson connected with Jerry Jeudy, who got separation away from safety Andres Chachere, for a 21-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals had backup defenders in the game.
Corey Clement leaves with injury
Meanwhile, Corey Clement heads into the locker room.#DENvsAZ
Running back Corey Clement started the game for the Cardinals at running back. He was seen walking to the locker room in the second quarter.
4th-down QB sneak
AN UNDER CENTER QB SNEAK!
After Tune’s third-down scramble wasn’t enough for a first down, the Cardinals ran a QB sneak from under center to pick up the first.
Cardinals fans will note that it was not a play the Cardinals ever ran with Kyler Murray.
Maybe that changes this season.
Kei'Trel Clark, Cam Thomas make plays
As the Broncos were on offense late in the second quarter, two young players made plays.
Rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark dove for a pass breakup down the field.
Second-year pass rusher Cam Thomas had a third-down sack to end the drive.
55-yard FG to end half
Fry finally got a kick to go. He hit a 55-yarder with 11 seconds left in the half after the Cardinals went three-and-out, giving the Broncos a 10-0 lead.