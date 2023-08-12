Broncos lead Cardinals 10-0 at halftime

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 preseason began Friday at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos. What happened in the game?

Live updates throughout the game happen below.

Starting offense

The Cardinals opened on offense, winning the coin toss.

Greg Dortch was the kick returner.

On offense, here were the starters:

First offensive series efficient

The Cardinals punted on their first offensive possession but converted twice on third down. Colt McCoy scrambled for s first down and rookie Michael Wilson caught a third-down pass.

Defense forces a three-and-out

The defense got off the field quickly on their first series. They forced a three-and-out, as L.J. Collier batted down a third-down pass.

Starting defense

Defensive line: Jonathan Ledbetter, Leki Fotu, L.J. Collier

Outside linebacker: Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins

Inside linebacker: Josh Woods, Krys Barnes

Cornerback: Marco Wilson, Christian Matthew

Safety: Jalen Thompson, Isaiah Simmons

Clayton Tune enters game

The rookie quarterback came in for McCoy after one series.

McCoy went 4-for-4 passing for 17 yards. He also rushed for five yards.

Tune picked off

On his fourth pass attempt, Tune threw the ball to Rondale Moore, who slipped as he turned around.

Essing Bassey picked off the pass and returned it 31 yards.

Cardinals force stop

After the Broncos pick up a first down, Dennis Gardeck gets a sack and the defense forces a 47-yard field goal that the Broncos miss.

Another missed FG

Elliott Fry missed a 47-yard kick after the defense picked off Tune.

On the Broncos’ second possession, he missed a 50-yard kick wide right.

The Cardinals’ defense still throwing a shutout.

Cardinals miss FG

After the Cardinals move into field goal range, the drive stalls and Matt Prater comes in for a 53-yard field goal. The kick misses badly wide left.

Nolan Cooney was the holder on the attempt.

Broncos 7, Cardinals 0

After the missed kick by Prater, the Broncos went 57 yards on six plays. Russell Wilson connected with Jerry Jeudy, who got separation away from safety Andres Chachere, for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Cardinals had backup defenders in the game.

Corey Clement leaves with injury

Running back Corey Clement started the game for the Cardinals at running back. He was seen walking to the locker room in the second quarter.

4th-down QB sneak

After Tune’s third-down scramble wasn’t enough for a first down, the Cardinals ran a QB sneak from under center to pick up the first.

Cardinals fans will note that it was not a play the Cardinals ever ran with Kyler Murray.

Maybe that changes this season.

Kei'Trel Clark, Cam Thomas make plays

As the Broncos were on offense late in the second quarter, two young players made plays.

Rookie cornerback Kei’Trel Clark dove for a pass breakup down the field.

Second-year pass rusher Cam Thomas had a third-down sack to end the drive.

55-yard FG to end half

Fry finally got a kick to go. He hit a 55-yarder with 11 seconds left in the half after the Cardinals went three-and-out, giving the Broncos a 10-0 lead.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire