Cardinals vs. Broncos highlights Week 15

Watch the highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. ''Just the ups and downs of football,'' Wilson said.
Former RB Kerryon Johnson is still a Lions fan and proved it after Sunday's win over the Jets
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the biggest winners and losers of Week 15's Sunday slate!
The Giants activated Landon Collins from the practice squad in time to play the Commanders.
The Patriots have found unique ways to lose games, but Sunday in Las Vegas was unprecedented and catastrophic. We share our takeaways from an inexplicable loss that drops New England to .500.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 15 game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have been released.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Chargers overtake Dolphins.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England's Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
The play was so impressive, it looked like the Titans practiced it.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.