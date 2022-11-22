Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11 live scoring updates, highlights, reactions

The Arizona Cardinals face another division opponent in what is basically a must-win game. They are take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. Four offensive line starters are out. Marquise Brown was not activated from injured reserve.

They try to get their fifth game against a 49ers team that has won two games in a row and hold the seventh seed in the NFC currently.

Can they do it? Keep up with the game with our live updates below.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire