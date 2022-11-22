Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11 live scoring updates, highlights, reactions

Jess Root

The Arizona Cardinals face another division opponent in what is basically a must-win game. They are take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. Four offensive line starters are out. Marquise Brown was not activated from injured reserve.

They try to get their fifth game against a 49ers team that has won two games in a row and hold the seventh seed in the NFC currently.

Can they do it? Keep up with the game with our live updates below.

 

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories