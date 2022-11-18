Cardinals vs. 49ers ultimate Week 11 preview

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing for their season lives this Monday in Mexico City against a heated division rival — the San Francisco 49ers. Sitting at 4-6, they really have no room for error. A win and they’re one away from .500 with a legitimate chance of making noise for a wild card spot.

The 49ers are 5-4 and are one of the league’s most talented rosters, but have struggled against the Cardinals in recent memory, Arizona is 12-4 against the 49ers in recent memory.

Let’s dive into this pivotal matchup for the Cardinals.

Arizona's offense vs. San Francisco's defense

While the 49ers offense has been stagnant at times, this defense is one of the best in the league.

Highlighted by stars like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward, this will be a tough group to move the ball against. Fortunately for the Cardinals, they may have their starting receiving corps intact for first time all season.

Hollywood Brown, who was having an excellent season prior to injury, is trending towards making his return to the lineup since suffering a foot injury a week ago.

The addition of Brown with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore is one of the more complete receiving units in the NFL and will certainly give the 49ers’ secondary some trouble.

San Francisco has had a very tough time with Hopkins in their recent meetings, which bodes well for the Cardinals’ chances of moving the ball.

The primary concern for the Cardinals’ offense is who will be playing quarterback. Both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are dealing with nagging injuries, though Murray looks to be trending in the right direction.

Also concerning is the state of the offensive line against a very good 49ers pass rush, as they’ll likely be without three or four Week 1 starters.

If Sean Kugler’s unit can buy some time for whoever is playing quarterback, the new receiving trio figures to have a nice night.

San Francisco's offense vs. Arizona's defense

Vance Joseph’s unit has been stellar all season and that must continue for the Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The 49ers offense is extraordinarily talented, especially with the recent addition of RB Christian McCaffrey. If the Cardinals can’t stop the run, they won’t have a chance in this game.

If Byron Murphy can play, he’ll likely line up against Deebo Samuel. George Kittle will draw coverage from Isaiah Simmons and Marco Wilson will see plenty of time on Brandon Aiyuk.

The key to success in this game is containing the rushing attack. Forcing Jimmy Garoppolo to beat you with his arm is the recipe to beating the 49ers, as he’s prone to making some errant throws.

The Cardinals pass rush came alive against the Rams. The rotation of young edge rushers will be trying to get pass Trent Williams, which is a very unfavorable matchup for Arizona. Otherwise, San Francisco’s offensive line is very beatable.

Forcing the 49ers into long passing situations should open up lanes for the interior duo of J.J. Watt and Zach Allen to put pressure on Jimmy G into making an errant throw or two.

Injuries

Cardinals:

S Budda Baker (ankle)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

QB Colt McCoy (knee)

LT D.J. Humphries (back)

49ers:

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

