Cardinals have visit with projected 1st-round receiver

Wide receiver is not widely considered a position of focus early in the NFL draft for the Arizona Cardinals, but they have apparent interest in a receiver who is expected to be drafted in the first round.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston, Arizona is one of the more notable visits for Ohio State standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba has had visits with the Cardinals, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

He is 6 feet tall and weighed 196 pounds at the combine. At his pro day, he ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds and at the combine he had a 6.57-second three-cone, 35-inch vertical leap and 10-5 broad jump.

Last season, he was limited to only three games because of a hamstring injury but in 2021, he had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

He potentially could be a target of the Cardinals if they trade down in the first round.

