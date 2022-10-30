Cardinals trail Vikings 14-10 at halftime

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings kick off Sunday at 10 a.m. Arizona time and hope to get to .500, winning consecutive games for the first time this season.

They face a 5-1 Vikings team that is rested and healthy.

The Cardinals do not have running back James Conner or left tackle D.J. Humphries.

They do get Matt Prater back to kick, although Rodrigo Blankenship will likely handle kickoffs.

Keep up with the game here. We will update it with news and highlights from it below.

Vikings 7, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals win the toss and defer to the second half so the Vikings get the ball first and move down the field. They go 75 yards in 10 plays, and quarterback Kirk Cousins runs away from pressure on third down, going 17 yards for the first score of the game.

It is the fifth first-possession touchdown the Cardinals have allowed this season, most in the NFL.

Vikings 7, Cardinals 3

💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 800 career receptions for @DeAndreHopkins — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 30, 2022

The Cardinals get a 44-yard field goal on their first drive. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is flagged for a horse collar and DeAndre Hopkins has a couple of receptions, making his 800th career catch, but Peterson breaks up a third-down pass to A.J. Green in the end zone and they have to settle on a field goal.

4th-down stop!

The Cardinals force a turnover on downs as the Vikings have incomplete passes on third and fourth downs in Arizona territory. They have used two timeouts already in the first half.

Vikings 14, Cardinals 3

The Vikings score a second touchdown on a Kirk Cousins one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Johnny Mundt. Dalvin Cook is tearing up the Arizona defense with 80 yards on nine carries in the first half. The Vikings are 4-for-5 on third down so far.

AMAZING ONE-HANDED TD CATCH BY HOP: Vikings 14, Cardinals 10

The Cardinals finally get a touchdown in the first half to pull within four points. They get it in spectacular fashion. On third-and-2 from the six-yard line, DeAndre Hopkins makes a fantastic one-handed grab in the end zone to score the touchdown.

It is a 10-play, 72-yard drive that started with a run from Murray. The touchdown was set up by an eight-yard from by Murray as well.

BLOCKED FG

The Vikings attempt a 56-yard field goal to end the first half. Leki Fotu blocks it with his helmet. The Cardinals trail at halftime 14-10 and get the ball first to start the second half.

