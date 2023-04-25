Cardinals used top-30 visit on Cal S Daniel Scott

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL wrapped up official top-30 prospect visits last week. One of the players they hosted before the period ended was Cal safety Daniel Scott.

Scott told Justin Melo of The Draft Network he had top-30 visits with three teams — the Cardinals, Steelers and Lions.

He is an athletic freak.

At the NFL combine, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound defensive back ran the 40 in 4.45 seconds, had a 6.75-second three-cone, a 39.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot-8 broad jump and he pushed up 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

He played six season at Cal with the extra season of eligibility due to COVID and will be 25 years old this coming season.

However, he played in all four phases of special teams and was a team captain, so he would likely be a very good late-round addition.

Keep an eye out for him on Day 3 of the draft this week.

