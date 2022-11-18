Cardinals updated depth chart for Week 11
Over the last several weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have had to move a number of roster moves, which has affected the depth chart. Entering Week 11 and preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, the depth chart looks different than it did a few weeks ago.
Below is how it looks now at each position, with some commentary as to what has changed.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Colt McCoy
Trace McSorley
Nothing here has changed since McCoy’s return from injured reserve a few weeks ago. If Murray can’t play on Monday, McCoy would be the guy to get the start.
Running back
James Conner
Keaontay Ingram
This has changed quite a bit. They had five running backs on the roster to start the season. Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward are on injured reserve and Eno Benjamin was surprisingly released this week. Ingram, who was No. 5 out of five backs on the depth chart earlier this season, is now No. 2.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
DeAndre Hopkins
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Robbie Anderson
Slot receiver
Rondale Moore
Greg Dortch
Moore had been listed as an ‘X’ earlier this season on the depth chart. Green has seen his playing time and usage go up and down, but he is still listed ahead of Anderson, who has been with the team for a month.
Tight end
Zach Ertz
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
This will change this week. Ertz is going to have season-ending knee surgery. Maxx Williams is on the practice squad and, at minimum, will be elevated to the active roster.
Entering Monday’s game, McBride will be the starter and Anderson is the No. 2, although Williams could actually be No. 2 if signed to the active roster.
Offensive line
Left tackle
D.J, Humphries
Josh Jones
Left guard
Cody Ford
Lecitus Smith
Center
Billy Price
Sean Harlow
Right guard
Max Garcia
Rashaad Coward
Wyatt Davis
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
The two tackle positions are unchanged. All three interior positions have. Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez are all on injured reserve.
Price is now ahead of Harlow.
Coward was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week and is the No. 2 right guard after he started at left guard on Sunday.
Garcia is now listed as the starter at right guard, although he has been out the last three weeks with a shoulder injury.
Smith got the start against the Rams at right guard. We will see if Garcia or Coward start there this week now that Ford is not sick anymore.
Defensive line
Defensive end
J.J. Watt
Jonathan Ledbetter
Nose tackle
Leki Fotu
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Trysten Hill
Hill is a new addition as of last week. The only other change is the absence of Rashard Lawrence, who is on injured reserve.
Outside linebacker
Strong side
Markus Golden
Cameron Thomas
Weak side
Dennis Gardeck
Victor Dimukeje
Myjai Sanders
This is basically unchanged from earlier this season, minus Devon Kennard, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens.
Inside linebacker
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Ben Niemann
Kamu Grugier-Hill
‘Mo’
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
It is interesting how they have things listed because Simmons and Collins have clearly been the top guys but Niemann has gotten significant playing time as Simmons is often used in the slot.
It is almost as if their base defense is more of a 4-3, with Simmons as a hybrid linebacker/coverage guy.
Cornerback
One side
Byron Murphy
Trayvon Mullen
Other side
Marco Wilson
Antonio Hamilton
Christian Matthew
This is how it has been since Hamilton’s return from the non-football injury list.
Safety
Strong safety
Budda Baker
Charles Washington
Free safety
Jalen Thompson
Chris Banjo
Washington had not been on the depth chart for most of the season because he started the year on injured reserve and was activated last week.
Banjo was on the practice squad for a bit and the only safeties on the roster were Baker and Thompson.
Specialists
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter, holder
Andy Lee
Long snapper
Aaron Brewer
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Punt returner
Greg Dortch
Rondale Moore
The Cardinals have used four different kickers this season. Dortch is now listed as the only kick returner. That starting job belonged to Eno Benjamin previously.