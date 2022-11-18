Cardinals updated depth chart for Week 11

Over the last several weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have had to move a number of roster moves, which has affected the depth chart. Entering Week 11 and preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, the depth chart looks different than it did a few weeks ago.

Below is how it looks now at each position, with some commentary as to what has changed.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

Trace McSorley

Nothing here has changed since McCoy’s return from injured reserve a few weeks ago. If Murray can’t play on Monday, McCoy would be the guy to get the start.

Running back

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner

Keaontay Ingram

This has changed quite a bit. They had five running backs on the roster to start the season. Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward are on injured reserve and Eno Benjamin was surprisingly released this week. Ingram, who was No. 5 out of five backs on the depth chart earlier this season, is now No. 2.

Wide receiver

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

‘X’ receiver

DeAndre Hopkins

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Robbie Anderson

Slot receiver

Rondale Moore

Greg Dortch

Moore had been listed as an ‘X’ earlier this season on the depth chart. Green has seen his playing time and usage go up and down, but he is still listed ahead of Anderson, who has been with the team for a month.

Tight end

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

This will change this week. Ertz is going to have season-ending knee surgery. Maxx Williams is on the practice squad and, at minimum, will be elevated to the active roster.

Entering Monday’s game, McBride will be the starter and Anderson is the No. 2, although Williams could actually be No. 2 if signed to the active roster.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left tackle

D.J, Humphries

Josh Jones

Left guard

Cody Ford

Lecitus Smith

Story continues

Center

Billy Price

Sean Harlow

Right guard

Max Garcia

Rashaad Coward

Wyatt Davis

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

The two tackle positions are unchanged. All three interior positions have. Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez are all on injured reserve.

Price is now ahead of Harlow.

Coward was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week and is the No. 2 right guard after he started at left guard on Sunday.

Garcia is now listed as the starter at right guard, although he has been out the last three weeks with a shoulder injury.

Smith got the start against the Rams at right guard. We will see if Garcia or Coward start there this week now that Ford is not sick anymore.

Defensive line

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Defensive end

J.J. Watt

Jonathan Ledbetter

Nose tackle

Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Trysten Hill

Hill is a new addition as of last week. The only other change is the absence of Rashard Lawrence, who is on injured reserve.

Outside linebacker

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Strong side

Markus Golden

Cameron Thomas

Weak side

Dennis Gardeck

Victor Dimukeje

Myjai Sanders

This is basically unchanged from earlier this season, minus Devon Kennard, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens.

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Ben Niemann

Kamu Grugier-Hill

‘Mo’

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

It is interesting how they have things listed because Simmons and Collins have clearly been the top guys but Niemann has gotten significant playing time as Simmons is often used in the slot.

It is almost as if their base defense is more of a 4-3, with Simmons as a hybrid linebacker/coverage guy.

Cornerback

Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

One side

Byron Murphy

Trayvon Mullen

Other side

Marco Wilson

Antonio Hamilton

Christian Matthew

This is how it has been since Hamilton’s return from the non-football injury list.

Safety

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Strong safety

Budda Baker

Charles Washington

Free safety

Jalen Thompson

Chris Banjo

Washington had not been on the depth chart for most of the season because he started the year on injured reserve and was activated last week.

Banjo was on the practice squad for a bit and the only safeties on the roster were Baker and Thompson.

Specialists

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter, holder

Andy Lee

Long snapper

Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

Greg Dortch

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

Rondale Moore

The Cardinals have used four different kickers this season. Dortch is now listed as the only kick returner. That starting job belonged to Eno Benjamin previously.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire