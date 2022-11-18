Cardinals updated depth chart for Week 11

Jess Root
·4 min read

Over the last several weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have had to move a number of roster moves, which has affected the depth chart. Entering Week 11 and preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, the depth chart looks different than it did a few weeks ago.

Below is how it looks now at each position, with some commentary as to what has changed.

Quarterback

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

  • Kyler Murray

  • Colt McCoy

  • Trace McSorley

Nothing here has changed since McCoy’s return from injured reserve a few weeks ago. If Murray can’t play on Monday, McCoy would be the guy to get the start.

Running back

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

  • James Conner

  • Keaontay Ingram

This has changed quite a bit. They had five running backs on the roster to start the season. Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward are on injured reserve and Eno Benjamin was surprisingly released this week. Ingram, who was No. 5 out of five backs on the depth chart earlier this season, is now No. 2.

Wide receiver

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

‘X’ receiver

  • DeAndre Hopkins

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

  • Robbie Anderson

Slot receiver

  • Rondale Moore

  • Greg Dortch

Moore had been listed as an ‘X’ earlier this season on the depth chart. Green has seen his playing time and usage go up and down, but he is still listed ahead of Anderson, who has been with the team for a month.

Tight end

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

  • Zach Ertz

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

This will change this week. Ertz is going to have season-ending knee surgery. Maxx Williams is on the practice squad and, at minimum, will be elevated to the active roster.

Entering Monday’s game, McBride will be the starter and Anderson is the No. 2, although Williams could actually be No. 2 if signed to the active roster.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left tackle

  • D.J, Humphries

  • Josh Jones

Left guard

  • Cody Ford

  • Lecitus Smith

Center

  • Billy Price

  • Sean Harlow

Right guard

  • Max Garcia

  • Rashaad Coward

  • Wyatt Davis

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

The two tackle positions are unchanged. All three interior positions have. Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez are all on injured reserve.

Price is now ahead of Harlow.

Coward was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week and is the No. 2 right guard after he started at left guard on Sunday.

Garcia is now listed as the starter at right guard, although he has been out the last three weeks with a shoulder injury.

Smith got the start against the Rams at right guard. We will see if Garcia or Coward start there this week now that Ford is not sick anymore.

Defensive line

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Defensive end

  • J.J. Watt

  • Jonathan Ledbetter

Nose tackle

  • Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

  • Zach Allen

  • Trysten Hill

Hill is a new addition as of last week. The only other change is the absence of Rashard Lawrence, who is on injured reserve.

Outside linebacker

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Strong side

  • Markus Golden

  • Cameron Thomas

Weak side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Myjai Sanders

This is basically unchanged from earlier this season, minus Devon Kennard, who is now with the Baltimore Ravens.

 

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

MIKE

  • Zaven Collins

  • Ben Niemann

  • Kamu Grugier-Hill

‘Mo’

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

It is interesting how they have things listed because Simmons and Collins have clearly been the top guys but Niemann has gotten significant playing time as Simmons is often used in the slot.

It is almost as if their base defense is more of a 4-3, with Simmons as a hybrid linebacker/coverage guy.

Cornerback

Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

One side

  • Byron Murphy

  • Trayvon Mullen

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Antonio Hamilton

  • Christian Matthew

This is how it has been since Hamilton’s return from the non-football injury list.

Safety

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Strong safety

  • Budda Baker

  • Charles Washington

Free safety

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Chris Banjo

Washington had not been on the depth chart for most of the season because he started the year on injured reserve and was activated last week.

Banjo was on the practice squad for a bit and the only safeties on the roster were Baker and Thompson.

Specialists

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter, holder

  • Andy Lee

Long snapper

  • Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

  • Greg Dortch

Punt returner

  • Greg Dortch

  • Rondale Moore

The Cardinals have used four different kickers this season. Dortch is now listed as the only kick returner. That starting job belonged to Eno Benjamin previously.

