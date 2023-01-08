Cardinals’ updated depth chart entering Week 18

Jess Root
·2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers to wrap up their season.

The roster has undergone a lot of changes.

Here is what the depth chart looks like entering the final game of the season.

Quarterback

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

  • Colt McCoy

  • David Blough

  • Trace McSorley

Blough moved up this week and will start, as McCoy is being held out of the game.

Running back

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

  • James Conner

  • Keaontay Ingram

  • Corey Clement

  • Ty’Son Williams

Conner is out for the game but Clement will likely get more playing time than Ingram. He got the playing time when Conner got hurt last week.

They also added Ty’Son Williams from the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’ receiver

  • DeAndre Hopkins

  • Robbie Anderson

‘Z’ receiver

  • A.J. Green

  • Greg Dortch

Slot receiver

  • Marquise Brown

  • Pharoh Cooper

Neither Hopkins nor Anderson will play. Brown will likely play the X and Dortch will play extensively in the slot.

 

Tight end

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

  • Trey McBride

  • Stephen Anderson

  • Maxx Williams

Offensive line

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Left tackle

  • Josh Jones

Left guard

  • Max Garcia

  • Cody Ford

  • Rashaad Coward

Center

  • Billy Price

  • Sean Harlow

Right guard

  • Will Hernandez

  • Lecitus Smith

Right tackle

  • Kelvin Beachum

Cody Ford is the backup tackle and Coward can also play tackle.

Coward was listed as the No. 1 left guard just a few weeks ago.

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

  • J.J. Watt

  • Eric Banks

Nose tackle

  • Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

  • Zach Allen

  • Michael Dogbe

  • Manny Jones

Jonathan Ledbetter was behind Watt but was placed on injured reserve. Banks was signed to the active roster on Saturday.

Outside linebacker

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Strong side

  • Markus Golden

  • Cameron Thomas

  • Jesse Luketa

Weak side

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Myjai Sanders

  • Victor Dimukeje

Gardeck is listed as a starter but Sanders has been getting more playing time.

Inside linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

‘MIKE’

  • Zaven Collins

  • Ben Niemann

  • Kamu Grugier-Hill

‘MO’

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

With Simmons playing safety in the finale and Collins out, expect to see Vallejo and Niemann playing a lot with Turner and Grugier-Hill getting the Simmons role.

Cornerback

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

One side

  • Antonio Hamilton

  • Christian Matthew

Other side

  • Marco Wilson

  • Jace Whittaker

  • Josh Jackson

No Hamilton or Wilson against the 49ers, so Matthew, Whittaker and Jackson will play.

Safety

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Strong safety

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Josh Thomas

Free safety

  • Chris Banjo

  • Charles Washington

Banjo was ruled out. Isaiah Simmons will play safety with Thomas as the backup and Washington on special teams.

Specialists

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker

  • Matt Prater

Punter/holder

  • Andy Lee

Long snapper

  • Hunter Bradley

Kick returner

  • Pharoh Cooper

  • Greg Dortch

Punter returner

  • Pharoh Cooper

  • Greg Dortch

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

