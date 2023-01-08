Cardinals’ updated depth chart entering Week 18
The Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers to wrap up their season.
The roster has undergone a lot of changes.
Here is what the depth chart looks like entering the final game of the season.
Quarterback
Colt McCoy
David Blough
Trace McSorley
Blough moved up this week and will start, as McCoy is being held out of the game.
Running back
James Conner
Keaontay Ingram
Corey Clement
Ty’Son Williams
Conner is out for the game but Clement will likely get more playing time than Ingram. He got the playing time when Conner got hurt last week.
They also added Ty’Son Williams from the practice squad.
Wide receiver
‘X’ receiver
DeAndre Hopkins
Robbie Anderson
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Greg Dortch
Slot receiver
Marquise Brown
Pharoh Cooper
Neither Hopkins nor Anderson will play. Brown will likely play the X and Dortch will play extensively in the slot.
Tight end
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
Maxx Williams
Offensive line
Left tackle
Josh Jones
Left guard
Max Garcia
Cody Ford
Rashaad Coward
Center
Billy Price
Sean Harlow
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Lecitus Smith
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
Cody Ford is the backup tackle and Coward can also play tackle.
Coward was listed as the No. 1 left guard just a few weeks ago.
Defensive line
Defensive end
J.J. Watt
Eric Banks
Nose tackle
Leki Fotu
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Michael Dogbe
Manny Jones
Jonathan Ledbetter was behind Watt but was placed on injured reserve. Banks was signed to the active roster on Saturday.
Outside linebacker
Strong side
Markus Golden
Cameron Thomas
Jesse Luketa
Weak side
Dennis Gardeck
Myjai Sanders
Victor Dimukeje
Gardeck is listed as a starter but Sanders has been getting more playing time.
Inside linebacker
‘MIKE’
Zaven Collins
Ben Niemann
Kamu Grugier-Hill
‘MO’
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
With Simmons playing safety in the finale and Collins out, expect to see Vallejo and Niemann playing a lot with Turner and Grugier-Hill getting the Simmons role.
Cornerback
One side
Antonio Hamilton
Christian Matthew
Other side
Marco Wilson
Jace Whittaker
Josh Jackson
No Hamilton or Wilson against the 49ers, so Matthew, Whittaker and Jackson will play.
Safety
Strong safety
Jalen Thompson
Josh Thomas
Free safety
Chris Banjo
Charles Washington
Banjo was ruled out. Isaiah Simmons will play safety with Thomas as the backup and Washington on special teams.
Specialists
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter/holder
Andy Lee
Long snapper
Hunter Bradley
Kick returner
Pharoh Cooper
Greg Dortch
Punter returner
Pharoh Cooper
Greg Dortch