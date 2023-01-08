Cardinals’ updated depth chart entering Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers to wrap up their season.

The roster has undergone a lot of changes.

Here is what the depth chart looks like entering the final game of the season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Quarterback

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy

David Blough

Trace McSorley

Blough moved up this week and will start, as McCoy is being held out of the game.

Running back

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner

Keaontay Ingram

Corey Clement

Ty’Son Williams

Conner is out for the game but Clement will likely get more playing time than Ingram. He got the playing time when Conner got hurt last week.

They also added Ty’Son Williams from the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’ receiver

DeAndre Hopkins

Robbie Anderson

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Greg Dortch

Slot receiver

Marquise Brown

Pharoh Cooper

Neither Hopkins nor Anderson will play. Brown will likely play the X and Dortch will play extensively in the slot.

Tight end

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

Maxx Williams

Offensive line

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Left tackle

Josh Jones

Left guard

Max Garcia

Cody Ford

Rashaad Coward

Center

Billy Price

Sean Harlow

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Lecitus Smith

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

Cody Ford is the backup tackle and Coward can also play tackle.

Coward was listed as the No. 1 left guard just a few weeks ago.

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

J.J. Watt

Eric Banks

Nose tackle

Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Michael Dogbe

Manny Jones

Jonathan Ledbetter was behind Watt but was placed on injured reserve. Banks was signed to the active roster on Saturday.

Outside linebacker

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Strong side

Markus Golden

Cameron Thomas

Jesse Luketa

Weak side

Dennis Gardeck

Myjai Sanders

Victor Dimukeje

Gardeck is listed as a starter but Sanders has been getting more playing time.

Story continues

Inside linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

‘MIKE’

Zaven Collins

Ben Niemann

Kamu Grugier-Hill

‘MO’

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

With Simmons playing safety in the finale and Collins out, expect to see Vallejo and Niemann playing a lot with Turner and Grugier-Hill getting the Simmons role.

Cornerback

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

One side

Antonio Hamilton

Christian Matthew

Other side

Marco Wilson

Jace Whittaker

Josh Jackson

No Hamilton or Wilson against the 49ers, so Matthew, Whittaker and Jackson will play.

Safety

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Strong safety

Jalen Thompson

Josh Thomas

Free safety

Chris Banjo

Charles Washington

Banjo was ruled out. Isaiah Simmons will play safety with Thomas as the backup and Washington on special teams.

Specialists

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter/holder

Andy Lee

Long snapper

Hunter Bradley

Kick returner

Pharoh Cooper

Greg Dortch

Punter returner

Pharoh Cooper

Greg Dortch

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire