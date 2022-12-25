Cardinals’ updated depth chart entering Week 16 vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night in Week 16, their fourth-ever game on Christmas Day.

They updated their depth chart earlier in the week.

What does it look like heading into their Week 16 matchup?

Quarterback

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy

Trace McSorley

David Blough

With Kyler Murray on injured reserve, McCoy is now the starter, but it will be McSorley who starts against the Buccaneers because McCoy has a concussion.

Running back

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner

Keaontay Ingram

Corey Clement

Conner is no longer splitting reps with anyone. Ingram gets a handful of snaps, while Clement might get a play or two on offense.

Wide receiver

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

‘X’ receiver

DeAndre Hopkins

Robbie Anderson

‘Z’ receiver

A.J. Green

Greg Dortch

Slot receiver

Marquise Brown

Pharoh Cooper was elevated from the practice squad. He will be the backup slot receiver.

Dortch has moved to the ‘Z’ on the depth chart and Anderson is now listed as an ‘X.’

Tight end

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Trey McBride

Stephen Anderson

Maxx Williams

McBride now plays the role that Zach Ertz had. Anderson and Williams play about the same.

Offensive line

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Left tackle

Josh Jones

Left guard

Max Garcia

Rashaad Coward

Cody Ford

Center

Billy Price

Sean Harlow

Right guard

Will Hernandez

Lecitus Smith

Wyatt Davis

Right tackle

Kelvin Beachum

The Cardinals don’t have any backup tackles listed, although Ford played right tackle after Beachum got hurt last week. He will likely start at right tackle.

Coward can play guard and tackle as well.

Defensive line

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end

J.J. Watt

Jonathan Ledbetter

Nose tackle

Leki Fotu

Defensive tackle

Zach Allen

Trysten Hill

Michael Dogbe was signed to the active roster and would fall as the third-string defensive tackle behind Allen, who won’t play Sunday, and Hill.

Outside linebacker

Weak side

Dennis Gardeck

Myjai Sanders

Victor Dimukeje

Strong side

Markus Golden

Cameron Thomas

Jesse Luketa

Luketa often is not active and, while Golden plays most of the game, the remaining linebackers have their snaps split fairly evenly.

Inside linebacker

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MIKE

Zaven Collins

Ben Niemann

Kamu Grugier-Hill

MO

Isaiah Simmons

Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo

The way they have the linebackers listed is odd. Simmons plays mostly in the slot. Turner gets almost no playing time on defense. Collins is the clear No. 1 linebacker. Niemann used to get most the playing time next to him but Vallejo has lately.

Cornerback

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

One side

Byron Murphy

Christian Matthew

Other side

Marco Wilson

Antonio Hamilton

Jace Whittaker

Murphy landed on injured reserve on Saturday. If Hamilton, who is questionable with a back injury, is healthy, he and Wilson will start.

The Cardinals elevated Nate Hairston from the practice squad.

Safety

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Strong safety

Budda Baker

Charles Washington

Free safety

Jalen Thompson

Chris Banjo

This remains unchanged.

Specialists

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker

Matt Prater

Punter/holder

Andy Lee

Long snapper

Aaron Brewer

Kick returner

Greg Dortch

Punt returner

Greg Dortch

