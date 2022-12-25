Cardinals’ updated depth chart entering Week 16 vs. Buccaneers
The Arizona Cardinals play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night in Week 16, their fourth-ever game on Christmas Day.
They updated their depth chart earlier in the week.
What does it look like heading into their Week 16 matchup?
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Quarterback
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Colt McCoy
Trace McSorley
David Blough
With Kyler Murray on injured reserve, McCoy is now the starter, but it will be McSorley who starts against the Buccaneers because McCoy has a concussion.
Running back
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
James Conner
Keaontay Ingram
Corey Clement
Conner is no longer splitting reps with anyone. Ingram gets a handful of snaps, while Clement might get a play or two on offense.
Wide receiver
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
‘X’ receiver
DeAndre Hopkins
Robbie Anderson
‘Z’ receiver
A.J. Green
Greg Dortch
Slot receiver
Marquise Brown
Pharoh Cooper was elevated from the practice squad. He will be the backup slot receiver.
Dortch has moved to the ‘Z’ on the depth chart and Anderson is now listed as an ‘X.’
Tight end
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Trey McBride
Stephen Anderson
Maxx Williams
McBride now plays the role that Zach Ertz had. Anderson and Williams play about the same.
Offensive line
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Left tackle
Josh Jones
Left guard
Max Garcia
Rashaad Coward
Cody Ford
Center
Billy Price
Sean Harlow
Right guard
Will Hernandez
Lecitus Smith
Wyatt Davis
Right tackle
Kelvin Beachum
The Cardinals don’t have any backup tackles listed, although Ford played right tackle after Beachum got hurt last week. He will likely start at right tackle.
Coward can play guard and tackle as well.
Defensive line
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive end
J.J. Watt
Jonathan Ledbetter
Nose tackle
Leki Fotu
Defensive tackle
Zach Allen
Trysten Hill
Michael Dogbe was signed to the active roster and would fall as the third-string defensive tackle behind Allen, who won’t play Sunday, and Hill.
Outside linebacker
Weak side
Dennis Gardeck
Myjai Sanders
Victor Dimukeje
Strong side
Markus Golden
Cameron Thomas
Jesse Luketa
Luketa often is not active and, while Golden plays most of the game, the remaining linebackers have their snaps split fairly evenly.
Inside linebacker
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MIKE
Zaven Collins
Ben Niemann
Kamu Grugier-Hill
MO
Isaiah Simmons
Zeke Turner or Tanner Vallejo
The way they have the linebackers listed is odd. Simmons plays mostly in the slot. Turner gets almost no playing time on defense. Collins is the clear No. 1 linebacker. Niemann used to get most the playing time next to him but Vallejo has lately.
Cornerback
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
One side
Byron Murphy
Christian Matthew
Other side
Marco Wilson
Antonio Hamilton
Jace Whittaker
Murphy landed on injured reserve on Saturday. If Hamilton, who is questionable with a back injury, is healthy, he and Wilson will start.
The Cardinals elevated Nate Hairston from the practice squad.
Safety
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Strong safety
Budda Baker
Charles Washington
Free safety
Jalen Thompson
Chris Banjo
This remains unchanged.
Specialists
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kicker
Matt Prater
Punter/holder
Andy Lee
Long snapper
Aaron Brewer
Kick returner
Greg Dortch
Punt returner
Greg Dortch