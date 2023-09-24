Cardinals unstoppable so far, lead Cowboys 15-3

The Cardinals have had the ball three times. They have scored three times.

Arizona now has scored more points than the Cowboys gave up in their first two games combined, leading Dallas 15-3. The Cowboys outscored the Giants and Jets 70-10.

The Cardinals had a 54-yard field goal drive that ended in Matt Prater's 39-yard kick. They scored on touchdown drives of 44 and 75 yards as James Conner scored on a 5-yard run and Rondale Moore scored on a 45-yard run.

The Cardinals missed two 2-point conversions.

Joshua Dobbs is 7-of-8 for 47 yards and two runs for 51 yards.