Cardinals get two early home runs, take 2-0 lead vs. Braves

The Cardinals scored one run in the last two games. They just surpassed that in the space of three pitches in Game 4 of the NLDS this afternoon.

Facing Braves starter Dallas Keuchel, who is working on short rest, Paul Goldschmidt came to bat with two out in the bottom of the first and launched an 82 m.p.h. offspeed pitch about 10,000 feet up in the air. Really, it’s as clear as a bell in St. Louis today, but he hit it so high it looked like it’d bring rain. It managed to just clear the fence in left center to give the Cards a 1-0 lead:

The next batter was Marcell Ozuna. He hit the second pitch he saw much lower but much farther. Around 440 feet is the initial estimate:

Big Bear. BIGGER Jack pic.twitter.com/MtjOaqcE48 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 7, 2019





It’s now in the second inning.