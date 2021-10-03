Cardinals turn Matthew Stafford interception into A.J. Green touchdown for 7-3 lead

Reports of A.J. Green’s demise in Cincinnati may have been greatly exaggerated.

The receiver caught his second touchdown of the season to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Arizona got an extra possession after cornerback Byron Murphy second touchdown of the season to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

recorded his third interception in the last two weeks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was looking for DeSean Jackson deep, but under-threw the receiver down the left side. That was Stafford’s second interception of the season.

On the ensuing possession, Murray connected with receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 25-yard pass. And then on third-and-6 hit Green for a 41-yard touchdown. Green made the catch with cornerback David Long draped all over him.

Murray haas started the game 5-of-6passing for 84 yards with the TD.

