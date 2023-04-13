With only two healthy quarterbacks currently on the roster, the Cardinals are likely to bring in another one this offseason, and they tried one out today.

The Cardinals tried out quarterback Jeff Driskel, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Driskel has spent time with the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans in his NFL career. He has started 10 games in his NFL career, ioncluding one for the Texans last year, and his teams are 1-9 in those 10 games.

The Cardinals also hosted former Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Barton on a free agent visit.

Cardinals try out QB Jeff Driskel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk