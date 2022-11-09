Cardinals try out 7 players, including 2 kickers, 3 O-linemen

The Arizona Cardinals were active Monday and Tuesday, bringing a number of players for tryouts.

Based on the NFL transaction report and reporter Aaron Wilson, we know the Cardinals brought in a total of seven players for workouts. Three were offensive linemen and two were kickers.

Below are the players who came in.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





WR Emeka Emezie

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Emezie is a 6-3, 212-lb undrafted rookie out of N.C. State. He spent time with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

K Elliott Fry

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Fry was one of two kickers the Cardinals worked out. He kicked one game for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, one for Cincinnati Bengals last year and one for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is 5-for-6 on career field-goal attempts, never attempting anything beyond 49 yards. He is 5-for-7 on extra points and has eight career touchbacks on 16 kickoffs.

K Tristan Vizcaino

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Vizcaino was with the Patriots in the preseason.

Last season, he kicked in six games for the Chargers, making 6-of-7 field goals, but none were from 50 yards or more. He also missed five of his 15 extra-point attempts.

In 2020, he kicked for the 49ers in one game, making all three of his field goals and both extra points.

OL Caleb Benenoch

Kim Klement-USA TODAY SportsBenenoch has been in the league since 2016, when he was drafted in the fifth round by Tampa Bay. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers, starting at tackle and at guard, and played one game last season for the Saints.

He is 6-5 and 305 lbs.

OL Jean Delance

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Delance is an undrafted rookie who signed originally with the Chicago Bears but was released before final cuts with a non-football illness designation. Delance started 12 games at right tackle last season and was part of an offensive line that allowed only five sacks, which ranked second in the SEC.

Story continues

He also worked out with the team in September.

OL Mike Horton

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Horton is a 6-4, 325-lb guard who played three games for the Panthers last season and being on the practice squad in 2020 and 2021. He was an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of Auburn.

DT David Moore

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Moore is a former offensive lineman that has also tried changing to the defensive line. He was with the Browns earlier this season and last season.

It is unknown whether they worked him out as an offensive or defensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire